BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are searching for a juvenile suspect in connection to a shooting in the Rodgers Forge neighborhood on September 13.

Mark McKenzie, 50, was severely wounded during an attempted robbery in the 400 block of Dunkirk Road.

Police announced they obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe page says McKenzie's undergone surgery and has a long road to recovery. To donate, click here.