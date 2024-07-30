Watch Now
15-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Mondawmin Metro Center

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old at the Mondawmin Metro Center.

Police say the teen fatally shot and killed 14-year-old Jasper Davis and injured a 19-year-old as well on July 21.

Davis recently graduated from Montebello Middle School and would have gone to Patterson Park High in the fall.

A GoFundMe account set up for his funeral suggests he had come to his cousin’s defense during a dispute when both teens were shot.

On July 26, the 15-year-old turned himself in.

The suspect was taken to Central Booking where he's been charged with first-degree murder.

