14-year-old arrested in connection to shooting that injured Dunbar High student

BALTIMORE — A teenager has been arrested following the shooting on Monday that injured a 15-year-old Dunbar High School student.

Police say the 14-year-old suspect turned himself in and the motive behind the shooting was robbery.

He was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder.

This stems from an incident that happened on November 11, around 3:22 p.m.

Police found a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the 500 block of North Caroline Street.

The teen was then taken to the hospital for treatment where he was listed in critical condition.