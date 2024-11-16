Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

14-year-old arrested in connection to shooting that injured Dunbar High student

Dunbar Scene.jpg
WMAR-2 News/Jack Watson
Police officers look for evidence at the scene of a student shot in Baltimore City.
Dunbar Scene.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — A teenager has been arrested following the shooting on Monday that injured a 15-year-old Dunbar High School student.

Police say the 14-year-old suspect turned himself in and the motive behind the shooting was robbery.

He was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder.

This stems from an incident that happened on November 11, around 3:22 p.m.

RELATED: 15-year-old Dunbar High School student wounded in shooting Monday

Police found a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the 500 block of North Caroline Street.

The teen was then taken to the hospital for treatment where he was listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices