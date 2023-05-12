10th year for Kindness for Paws art show to benefit the Maryland SPCA

WHITE MARSH, Md. — More than 2,000 pieces of artwork of pets are on display at White Marsh Mall for the Maryland SPCA's Kindness for Paws art show.

The art was created by students from 48 schools in the Baltimore County Public School district. The schools were sent photos of pets that have been adopted through the MDSPCA.

Of all the animal models, the most popular one was Earl, a young dog that had to have his eyes removed.

"He was adopted by one of our amazing staff members and is living his best life," said Katie Flory, the director of Community Relations at the MDSPCA. "Many of the kids wanted to draw him so he really is quite the model for the kids and everything he is doing to help other animals and people in our community."

This is the 10th year for the event and Flory said in that time, the art show has raised nearly $40,000 to help the homeless pets that come to the MDSPCA.

"The kids get to learn about taking care of animals, kindness to animals and they also get to participate in helping to raise money to help more homeless animals in our community," said Flory. "And through their schools, they will also get service learning hours for creating these pieces of art so it really is a win-win for everyone."

The artwork is on display on the first-floor of the mall near Macy's. The pieces can also be viewed online and purchased to download. Click here to see the artwork.

Kindness for Paws runs May 13-21. On the 21, all of the artwork will be sold, with the proceeds going directly to the MDSPCA.