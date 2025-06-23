$1000 per week for life or one-time payment of $1 million: Which way are you going?

LANHAM, Md. — There comes a time in life when everyone is faced with a tough choice.

That challenge is now upon one lucky Maryland Lottery player, although they may not know it yet.

Someone who purchased a Cash4Life ticket at the Wegmans in Lanham can choose $1000 a week for life or a one-time $1 million payout.

The first option would be issued annually in the amount of $52,000.

As of this publishing, the prize has not been claimed.

The winner has 182 days to claim their cash!

This isn't the first time someone in the state won yearly lottery payouts.

Las January we told you about a player in Edgewood who received the same good news.

