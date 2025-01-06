Lucky Harford County Lottery player has to choose between $1 million or $1000/week for life

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Picture it, the new year's just begun and you've been given the choice of one million bucks or $1000 per week for life.

That's a real life scenario for one lucky lottery player in Edgewood, but apparently they don't know it yet, because the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning.

On December 31 the mystery player purchased a winning Cash4Life ticket at Edgewood Liquors, Grocery & Deli.

Little did they know, Cash4Life would become a true statement.

The choice is a one-time lump sum of $1 million or $1000 a week, which equates to $52,000 per year, all before taxes of course.

The Lottery said the winner has 182 days to come forward and claim their cash.