10+ people reported sick at John Carroll School in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — More than 10 people at a Bel Air private school are reporting feeling sick.

Harford County Fire & EMS is investigating the incident this morning, at The John Carroll School, on Churchville Road.

The fire/EMS officials said:

Additional resources are on the way to treat the patients and investigate the cause... Parents should NOT come to the school, they will receive instructions from the school.

A media staging area is being set up.

This is a breaking story. We will provide updates when available.

