1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured nine others in Montgomery County.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m., the Rockville Barrack received numerous calls for a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, near Rockledge Drive.

Police say, a white Mercedes SUV, driven by Jayleen Hannor, 23, continued southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270, to the outer loop of I-495.

The Mercedes eventually crashed into two other vehicles, a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder. Five adults in the Lexus were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Two adults and three children were injured in the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital where she died.

The outerloop of I-495 was closed following the crash.

Police say, following the crash, Hannor fled the scene. He was taken into custody a short time later and taken to the Rockville Barrack.

Charges are pending in the case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.