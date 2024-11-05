Local college students are excited to vote in this year's election

BALTIMORE — A record amount of college students are expected to vote in this year's presidential election.

That includes college students locally.

WMAR-2 News spoke to students at Morgan State University and Towson University to get their thoughts on this year's election.

For several students this year is their first year voting.

That's the case for Madeline Shaw, a Towson University student.

She'll be voting in person on election day.

She even worked hard to encourage other students not to sit out this election.

"I have encouraged like four people to register to vote who are from other parts of the state, who might not think they should or it matters," said Shaw.

For Ananda Simpson, she took advantage of early voting.

She is an excited first time voter.

She says her friends feel the same way.

"They're really excited to see how it pans out, to see how everything happens and I'm really excited to see how it pans out," said Simpson.

With the 20-24 election, there are several issues that are driving people to polls.

This includes reproductive rights, border security and even the economy.

"Issues that are important, ok, healthcare, abortion rights, let's see, Trans rights. Those are the big ones," said Chloe Johnson, a Towson University student.

"I guess what I'm most worried about is like the economy and like will I be able to afford a house when i graduate," said Douglas Stewart, a Towson University student.

For Morgan State student Xavier Reynolds, he's planning to vote in person on Election Day.

He believes many people his age are excited to vote.

He says it's worth making the trip back home to Bowie to vote in-person.