Jaleel White coming to WMAR with his new game show "Flip Side"

BALTIMORE, MD — FLIP SIDE, the all-new game show hosted by Jaleel White, will premiere on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7:30pm on WMAR.

The easy to play-along game show pits two teams of players against each other to test them on how they think two different groups of people feel about the same issue.

The teams compete for a shot at $10,000 by guessing the top answers based on anonymous surveys.

White, famously known for his role in the sitcom “Family Matters,” is an actor, writer and producer.

This isn't his first game show. He hosted two seasons of “Total Blackout,” has been a recurring celebrity guest on “25 Words or Less” and “Pictionary,” and set a record for most points scored in the bonus round on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

FLIP SIDE is a Game Show Enterprises Studios production for CBS Media Ventures with Jay James, Corin Nelson and Rich Sirop serving as executive producers. T. Jones serves as coexecutive producer. Cleve Keller and Dave (Keller/Noll) and Ken Ross serve as executive producers.