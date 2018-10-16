HCR Manor Care is the largest senior living organization in the nation thanks to their recent partnership with ProMedica. This partnership spans the full spectrum of care, including wellness, skilled nursing, memory care, assisted living, hospice, and home care.

In Maryland, HCR Manor Care has twelve skilled nursing facilities, six assisted living centers, and Heartland hospice services spanning seven Maryland counties.

HCR is serving the community as a proud partner of the WMAR-2 News Fill the House campaign to benefit House of Ruth Maryland. You can bring your donations of diapers, wipes, formula, bedding, and new underwear to Manor Care locations or donate at the event on October 17 at White Marsh Mall.

