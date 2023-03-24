LGBTQ+ community celebrates Trans Health Equity Act passing MD House, Senate

BALTIMORE — The LGBTQ+ community is celebrating a huge milestone as law makers officially approved the Trans Health Equity Act, allowing transgender patients to easily obtain better health care.

The Trans Health Equity Act will expand gender-affirming care through medicaid so more patients can get the proper treatment.

The legislation aims to establish equity by ensuring low-income Marylanders seeking gender-affirming care will receive the same treatment as people with private insurance.

Advocates with Baltimore safe haven say this allows people in the LGBTQ+ community to have better access to resources and gain valuable support from medical professionals without ridicule, as the legislation would prevent the problem of a negative benefit for gender-affirming therapy.

Unless it has been examined and approved by a healthcare professional who is qualified to offer treatment. Advocates say this bill will truly make a difference in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I am so happy this passed. There's been such a need for this bill. We tried so many times and we finally got it through. It just doesn't make sense why it wasn't there to begin with, but its a win," said Renee Lou Baltimore Safe Haven Advocate.

The bill heads to Governor Wes Moore's desk where it's expected to be signed into law, fulfilling one of his campaign promises.

