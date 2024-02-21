Lawmakers are still discussing Noah's Law loophole

ANNAPOLIS — Advocates have been pushing for the passage of House Bill 105 for awhile.

The Maryland House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the bill Wednesday.

If the law passes, it would close a major loophole in the state's drunk driving prevention ignition interlock law.

Noah's Law passed in 2016, named in honor of Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta.

Leotta was struck and killed by a drunk driver in 2015.

Under the current law, people given probation before judgment rulings are not required to use a breathalyzer interlock system.

House Bill 105 would change that.

The new proposal requires first time DUI offenders to drive 180 days with an ignition interlock device.

Also, the offenders would have to pass a breath test.

If they don't pass, the car won't start.

"The latest information is that 51 percent have slipped through because of it. And my own record show about 59 percent. I sat in and did court monitoring in Montgomery County in the courthouse there before covid. I have that data," said Rich Leotta, said Noah's dad.

If the bill passes, it becomes law on Oct. 1.

The hearing is set to start at 1 p.m.

Family members of drunk driving victims will be present.

