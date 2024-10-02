Knife fight between estranged couple leaves wife dead, husband jailed in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. — Charging documents reveal the tragic deadly ending to an Edgewater couple's marriage.

James Strachan Houston was married to Nancianne Houston.

In March 2023 Nancianne obtained a protective order against James following a domestic argument.

A week later she filed for divorce. The pair was scheduled for a court hearing in January 2025.

Since the divorce filing, the estranged duo has lived apart.

Fast forward to August 9 this year, when Nancianne visited James' apartment at the Pier 7 Resort Marina to fill out overdue tax documents.

That evening James, 58, called 911 reporting he and Nancianne got into an argument ending in a knife fight.

James, who according to public records is a medical doctor specializing in anesthesiology, told the dispatcher Nancianne was not moving or breathing.

Arriving officers discovered James wounded on the floor in a pool of blood, draped over his unresponsive wife.

Nancianne, with a knife still lodged in her chest, died on scene. She was 47.

RELATED: Husband accused of stabbing wife to death in Edgewater

James also suffered multiple stab wounds to the body, requiring surgery and five days of hospitalization.

Detectives soon learned the Houston's divorce was a contentious one.

Each was seeking custody of their young child, while battling over millions of dollars in marital assets.

Based off witness interviews investigators believe James tried reconciling with Nancianne, but was unsuccessful.

On top of that, Nancianne recently broke the news to James that she'd begun dating another man.

With that, police charged James with first and second degree murder.

Online court records show Nancianne's family members have been awarded temporary custody of the child.

Additionally, a judge barred James from inheriting Nancianne's assets pending results of his criminal case.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 23. For now, James is being held without bail.

