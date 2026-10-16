Kingsville volunteer fire company honored for years of dedicated service

KINGSVILLE, MD — The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 72 years of service to the community and was recently honored by the state for its dedication.

Kelly Berkeridge has spent five decades inside the fire station, responding to calls that have stayed with him.

"We had a call on Bel Air Road on Christmas Day, ended up being a triple fatal accident, had two young kids in the back car. Thankfully they survived, but Christmas presents were just strewn all over Bel Air Road," Berkeridge said.

Among the most personal calls Berkeridge responded to was a fire at his own parents' house.

"Pager went off at 4 something in the morning and my parents' address came out, so that was something that was very traumatic. It takes me 3 to 4 minutes to get up here from my house and it probably only took me 2.5 minutes that day," Berkeridge said.

Berkeridge is one of more than 100 volunteers who make up the department. They show up without pay, knowing the community depends on them.

Captain John Cooke reflected on what makes the department stand out.

"What I reflect back on is the generations of our fire company that have worked so hard and so long every day, day in and day out, the sacrifice and the commitment that they have given to us and our fire company which ultimately benefits the community," Cooke said.

The state recently honored the station with the dedication of a bridge over I-95, located just a few minutes from the firehouse, a road the volunteers frequently travel on their way to calls.

Delegate Ryan Nawrocki (R-Baltimore County) spoke to the significance of the honor.

"Why is it important? Because this is the hub of northeastern Baltimore County here in Kingsville, not only is it a place where folks receive great medical care, great care when they're in need of, you know, a first responder if there's a fire or something like that at their house, but it's also a community hub," Nawrocki said.

Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County) praised the volunteers' commitment.

"To have volunteers that run to danger, that put their own lives at risk, to serve others as a volunteer. It's incredible, incredible, and it just speaks volumes about all our volunteer fire companies, but especially here in Kingsville where you have generational, generational folks serving here," Szeliga said.

The department's dedication to the community shows no signs of slowing. In the roughly 30 minutes we were at the station, two trucks were dispatched on calls.

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