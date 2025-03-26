WMAR morning crew reflects on covering Key Bridge disaster in real-time

WMAR — The collapse of the Key Bridge stopped many in their tracks Tuesday morning March 26, 2024.

The initial impact, couldn't be ignored. For WMAR's Good Morning Maryland team, it meant rushing to the scene and getting information to the viewers while processing a tragedy.

"Even a year later, it’s still strange to look out over the waters of the Patapsco River and not see the iconic Key Bridge," said WMAR-2 News Good Morning Maryland anchor and Baltimore area native, Megan Knight. "And Losing this iconic piece of infrastructure in our city, that was a part of the Baltimore skyline for so many decades, it was kind of hard to process that."

After waking up to a call that shook Baltimore, WMAR-2 News reporters Jonathan Hunter and Kara Burnett raced to the scene, while Knight and fellow morning anchor Randall Newsome shared new information live in real time from the studio, as shocked viewers tuned in for the latest developments.

"It’s one thing trying to process it for yourself, but to be able to get in front of the camera, not knowing if someone was hurt or if someone died.." Burnett said.

The GMM team reflects on what it was like to handle the situation in real time, walking back through the emotions of the day and how they each processed the disaster in real time and in the days and months after, including how the community rallied behind the words "Maryland Tough, Baltimore Strong," with fundraisers and support for the families of the six workers who were killed and also businesses who were impacted by the collapse.