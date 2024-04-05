Third body recovered from Key Bridge collapse site Friday, officials say

BALTIMORE — Officials have recovered another of the six victims from the Key Bridge collapse.

Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, 38, was pulled from the water Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Martin Suazo via CNN Newsource

Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval

He is one of six construction workers who have been presumed dead since the tragedy.

“The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families,” he said.

The workers were filling potholes on the bridge when it was struck by a container ship, causing them to fall into the water.

The bodies ofAlejandro Hernandez-Fuentes and Dorlian Ronial Castillo-Cabrera have also been found.