Stepping inside the Unified Command for the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The Incident Command Post, it's the headquarters of the operation for Key Bridge cleanup, where all parties involved come together to manage the response efforts. WMAR-2 News got a tour of what goes on behind the scenes.

Addressing problems, answering questions right there on the spot, making it a unified command.

"So, we got the U.S. Coast Guard, United States Army Corps of Engineers, we've got United Stated CB, we have the United States Navy Supervisor of Salvage, we've got every state agency, every environmental agency," said Colonel Estee Pinchasin, who is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Commander of the Baltimore district.

These agencies working together have three operational priorities.

"We have the number one priority is to clear the 50-foot channel that federal navigation channel,” said Pinchasin. “Second priority is to remove the vessel, float the vessel, and then the third priority is to remove the wreckage from outside the federal channel.”

As for the divers on site, there have been as many as 80 and as few as 25, and visibility is hard.

"So, I’ll try to paint a picture for you guys. Imagine a piece of paper you have eight to 12 inches of visibility on a good day. So, if you stretch a piece of printer paper right about here, that's on a good day,” said Corporal Lyle German, who is with the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team. “You might ask about a flashlight. Have you ever driven through a storm and put your brights on? It doesn't really help at all.”

The divers are not in the wreckage but feeling around it. “To locate where the big beams and things like that are so they can get cut at the appropriate locations, make sure to know where to rig from,” said Eric Brege, the Navy Supervisor of Diving and Salvage.

Pinchasin said the first major milestone will be at the end of April with a limited channel.

"The 35-foot depth is going to allow at least 70 percent of the commercial traffic in and out of the port, and that will be controlled by the Coast Guard,” said Pinchasin.

By the end of May, the 50-foot channel will be open.

"Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast. That absolutely applies here. I hope that folks realize just how hard everyone is working and that they are working as efficiently and effectively as possible," said Pinchasin.

Some people in the Incident Command Post building are working 12 hours a day and up to 30 days straight.