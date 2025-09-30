More details on Key Bridge crash and collapse to be released in November

BALTIMORE — The National Transportation Safety Board will release its marine investigation report into the Key Bridge collapse on November 18, providing more definitive answers about what caused the disaster.

No official cause for the March 26, 2024 crash has been released, but in the agency's last update in March, it said the state failed to do several things that could have prevented the disaster.

That included failing to conduct a vulnerability assessment on the bridge, something the agency has recommended for all bridges since 1991.

According to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, the MDTA never did it despite MDTA officials sitting on the very subcommittee that issued those recommendations.

The MDTA responded by saying the crash was the sole fault of the Dali who it says "put profits above safety."

Meanwhile, the Dali's owners say the ship's manufacturer is to blame for a defective design.

The investigation report will provide crucial details about the sequence of events that led to the bridge collapse and may help determine liability in ongoing legal proceedings.