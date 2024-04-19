Watch Now
NewsKey Bridge Collapse

Saturday funeral scheduled for Key Bridge construction worker, Maynor Suazo Sandoval

Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 11:30:11-04

BALTIMORE — Funeral and memorial services will be held this weekend for Maynor Suazo Sandoval, one of six construction workers killed in the Key Bridge Collapse.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, April 19 between 7:30 and 11:59pm at March Life Tribute Center, on Old Court Road in Randallstown. That same night from 8:30 to 9:30 will be a prayer service.

The following day, on April 20, from 9 to 10am, there will be visitation at TrinityLife church on West Joppa Road in Lutherville. Funeral services will follow from 10 to 11:30am.

Sandoval, originally from Honduras, would have turned 39 on April 27.

He is survived by his wife Bertalia Verenice Martínez, their daughter Alexa Suazo, and an 18-year-old son named Yasir.

According to his obituary, Sandoval was "a man with a big heart who was always willing to help people."

Crews have since recovered the bodies of three other workers including 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez-Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo-Cabrera, 26, and Carlos Daniel Hernández, 24.

Two more workers, Miguel Luna and Jose Mynor Lopez, remain missing and are presumably dead.

