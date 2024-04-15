Watch Now
Body of fourth missing construction worker recovered from Key Bridge collapse

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse 3-26-24
Erick Ferris/WMAR-2 News
Daylight shows a truly devastating scene after the overnight collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse 3-26-24
Posted at 6:20 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 18:30:29-04

Unified Command announced Monday evening that it has recovered the body of the fourth missing construction worker.

The name of the victim has not been released at the request of the family.

In a release, Unified Command wrote that the body was discovered on Sunday, trapped inside a vehicle.

The victim was positively identified as one of the missing construction workers earlier on Monday.

"As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone's beloved family member," said Superintendent of the Maryland State Police Col. Roland Butler, Jr.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

