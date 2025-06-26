Remaining Key Bridge structures to be demolished in July

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority shared another Key Bridge update Thursday.

Demolition of the existing structures of the Key Bridge is expected to begin on or about July 7, weather permitting.

It's expected to take several months to complete and will begin with the removal of the bridge deck by the river, officials say. This would be followed by demolition of sections over Hawkins Point and then Sellers Point.

Specifically, the removal of deck, barriers and parapets over the river.

Controlled explosives will not be used during this phase of demolition, officials say.

Nearby communities can expect to hear construction noise from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

