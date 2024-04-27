One month since Key Bridge collapse, memorial honors fallen construction workers

HAWKINS POINT, Md. — A full month has gone by since Baltimore woke up to those unforgettable images: the Francis Scott Key Bridge, gone.

A lengthy recovery process is inching along each day; two of the six men lost in the collapse are still not recovered.

At a Friday night memorial, Fernando Sajche told WMAR he used to stop by a Glen Burnie food truck operated by Miguel Luna.

"I think it's a very important day for everybody here," Sajche said Friday.

Sajche has helped put together an unmissable mural in Hawkins Point near the Patapsco River. The road near it used to lead to the Key Bridge; on Friday night, folks crossed it to remember the six victims of the Key Bridge collapse.

"Everything here - everything here has a story. You guys see the flags on top of the crosses- that means the body's out," Sajche described, gesturing toward the mural's six crosses representing the six victims. "So you see this one that has no flags on top - that means they still did not recover the body yet."

Jose Lopez and Miguel Luna have still not been recovered. Maynor Suazo Sandoval, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, and Carlos Hernández were the other men lost.

In the early morning hours of March 26, the massive Dali cargo ship crashed into the Key bridge. Since then, state and federal leaders have raced to recover the men lost and return the local economy to normal.

This week, a fourth limited access channel opened; large pieces of the bridge still must be removed from the Patapsco.

READ MORE: Fourth temporary channel allows bigger ships passage near Key Bridge collapse

"We think this memorial is a place," described artist Roberto Marquez, "for everyone that comes with their sorrows, their pains, their ideas."

Marquez composed the mural, which has ballooned in the last few weeks. He also helped put together the Friday night vigil.

"We want to tell the families we're here with them," Sajche added, "Because 30 days and the bodies are still underwater."