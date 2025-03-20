NTSB: Risk of Key Bridge collapse was nearly "30 times" above standard

BALTIMORE — Just a few days shy of the 1-year anniversary of the Key Bridge collapse, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) gave an update on the investigation.

Jennifer Homendy, NTSB Chair, said the Maryland Transportation Authority failed to conduct a vulnerability assessment of the bridge.

Had it been conducted, they would've been aware the risk of collapse was nearly "30 times" above the standard.

"The MDTA would have had information to proactively identify strategies to reduce the risk of a collapse and loss of lives associated with a vessel collision with the bridge," NTSB reports.

Homendy says they asked the MDTA for the data for the risk assessment, but the MDTA didn't have it.

The NTSB is now recommending to 30 bridge owners of 68 bridges in 19 states to conduct a risk assessment and take action.

The Maryland bridges on this list include:



Chesapeake Bay Bridge (eastbound) Maryland Transportation Authority Critical/Essential 1951

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Bridge (westbound) Maryland Transportation Authority Critical/Essential 1973

Maryland Chesapeake City Bridge US Army Corps of Engineers Typical 1948

The full report on what happened the day of the crash isn't expected until the fall.