How to help victims and first responders in the Key Bridge collapse

DUNDALK, Md. — Many residents are looking for ways to help the families of the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and to give back to the first responders.

1/2 Please considering donating to assist the families who’ve been impacted by the Francis Scott Key bridge tragedy.

You can donate here: https://t.co/dgPB6U5ZDe pic.twitter.com/PdRsetE4uZ — Odette Ramos (@odetteramos) March 27, 2024

The Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs in Baltimore has just set up an emergency response fund to help the victims.

The account will go toward the victims' families and the families of the survivors.

People who want to make larger one-time or ongoing donations should contact Rachel Donegan, the city's director of partnerships.

Donations were also being accepted for first responders at the Eastern Assembly of God, on Wise Avenue in Dundalk.

Baltimore Councilmember Zeke Cohen said he has received hundreds of messages from people asking how they can help. He worked with popular eatery Ekiben today to deliver meals to first responders.

Truly grateful to @EkibenBaltimore for joining me in delivering meals to our First Responders. In moments of adversity, Baltimore stands united. Proud to represent this city.



Resilience is in our DNA. pic.twitter.com/kAHzM9bYTJ — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) March 27, 2024

A Baltimore nonprofit called the Latino Racial Justice Circle said it is also raising funds for the families.

We will update this story as we get more information.