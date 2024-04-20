Maynor Suazo Sandoval, Key Bridge collapse victim, celebrated in Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — He was a father and a husband.

He came to America from Honduras, and would have been 39 years old a week from Saturday.

On a cloudy, quiet Friday evening at March Life Tribute Center on Old Court Road in Randallstown, those who knew Maynor Suazo Sandoval remembered him.

On Saturday, April 20, from 9 to 10am, there will be another visitation at TrinityLife Church on West Joppa Road in Lutherville. Funeral services will take place from 10am to 11:30am.

25 miles away on the Patapsco, crews capped off a long week making headway on the immense task of clearing the Key Bridge collapse wreckage.

In a Friday afternoon update, Gov. Wes Moore (D) said twenty more shipping containers must be removed from the Dali.

"Part of the operation that Unified Command is leading on now, is the removal of some, not all, but some of the containers," Moore explained using photos of the wreckage, "So we can then go through the process of removing the truss from the bridge, so we can begin the process of the re-float of the vessel."

RELATED: Gov. Moore "incredibly encouraged" on efforts to secure federal funding for bridge rebuild

"The coordinated demolition, controlled demolition of that span is being planned right now," Col. Estee Pinchasin with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told reporters, "and it's going to require significant cutting because it's such a large, large span. But once that wreckage is removed from the Dali, we're going to go through a re-floating sequence."

On Friday night, Unified Command reported a third temporary channel had been opened. Officials say it's part of a phased approach to reopen the main channel.

Six men died in the collapse, and so far, four have been found, including Sandoval.

Miguel Luna and Jose Mynor Lopez are the two men yet to be recovered.