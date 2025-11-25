Key Bridge rebuild reaches 70% design completion with $5.2 billion price tag

The Key Bridge rebuild has reached 70% design completion, with the state confirming its 2030 target and an estimated cost of up to $5.2 billion.

That's up significantly from the $2 billion cost estimate and 2028 opening that was projected two weeks after the collapse.

Engineers revealed updated construction phases and new Coast Guard safety requirements. Officials also talked about permitting, environmental reviews, and coordination with federal partners — steps that need to happen to keep the project on track.

Crews are working round-the-clock to prepare the riverbed for hundreds of steel piles.

"A point I've stressed in every conversation is that the MDTA is working literally day and night to deliver this rebuild. We know that the absence of the Key Bridge means the loss of direct connectivity to the port of Baltimore, an economic engine for Maryland and the country," Samantha J. Biddle said, the MDOT Acting Transportation Secretary.

The rebuild will feature massive 600-foot towers and a protective structure the size of a football field. It will also include wider lanes, safer shoulders and improved access for pedestrians and bikes.