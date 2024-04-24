Maritime experts board the Dali, on behalf of the Maryland Attorney General

BALTIMORE, MD — He and his team are preparing any potential litigation as a result of the collapse of the Key Bridge, and now Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown got a chance to see the wreckage up close.

"This is all part of the Office of the Attorney General doing our part, which is going to be to protect the interests of the state of Maryland, which will involve legal actions," said AG Brown.

"Anyone from the ship owner; the management company, it may include others who designed, manufactured, and maintained various systems on the ship. So, at this point, we’re not completely clear on who the responsible and liable parties are. But that’s our responsibility in the Office of the Attorney General, to work with experts, assistant counsel, outside counsel to make the claims to recover for Maryland.”

While Brown was on the water seeing the wreckage, a team of maritime experts went onto the Dali, acting on behalf of the Attorney General. They toured the ship for 10 hours and got a look at the ship's contents along with the damage.