Key Bridge collapse makes the fear of driving across bridges worse

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — It has been a week since the Key Bridge collapsed, and one of the lingering thoughts on some people’s minds is of the cars driving over the bridge seconds before the impact.

“Driving over bridges can be one of the common specific phobias because it encompasses a lot of different phobias, fear of height, fear of water and fear of being unable to escape from an open space," says Jyoti Kanwar, a psychiatrist at UMMC.

Some people have always disliked driving on bridges, and for others, this is a new fear. Either way, health experts say people should address it quickly.

“Coming into summer driving over the bridges is a necessity in our state. This is going to be an issue if not handled correctly at the right time. So I will encourage people to get the help if they need it at this time," says Dr. Kanwar.

Luckily, for some Marylanders, help is already available.

A company called Kent Island Express offers a driving service over the Bay Bridge, specifically for people who may be scared to drive themselves.

“People are so thankful that we’re out here; sometimes they are like, you need a cape because you are our hero; you're our guardian angel. We're so happy you’re here; we couldn’t do this without you," says Lisa Okes.

The drivers get in the customers cars and drive them over the bridge; that way, the customer won’t have to abandon their car even though they are scared to drive.

Kristie Eskew, co-owner of the company, says since the collapse last Tuesday, they have seen an increase in business.

“The information calls have definitely spiked, probably five to 20 calls a day since last week," says Kristie Eskew.

“It's terrifying for some people, you know, and some people can’t even sit in the seat beside us; they sit in the back and cover their eyes, and yeah, they’re just scared," says Lisa Okes.

Eskew says the company has talked about potentially expanding closer to Baltimore, especially in the future when a new bridge is built to replace the key bridge.

“Maybe the bridge is not built the same, so you know if it has the open guardrails you know, you don’t know, like different fears people have, so I personally believe there will be extension of our service," she says.

But until then, people in Baltimore who may be scared to drive on bridges can get immediate help coping with the fear.

“So we have been encouraging people to call the 988 helpline, which operates 24/7 and offers free confidential emotional support, and we have been seeing people calling in specifically expressing distress about the key bridge collapse," says Adrienne Breidenstine.

If you are having difficulties driving over any bridges, there are some tips that may be able to help you here.