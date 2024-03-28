"It's going to bring people together": Dundalk concert being held to help Baltimore port workers

DUNDALK, Md. — Two local musicians are pairing with a local brewery to hold a concert that will benefit the Baltimore port workers.

It's called Support the Port, where Friday from 4 to 9 PM, a concert will happen at the stage of Key Brewing Company in Dundalk, and 100 % of the donations will go to port workers.

When Molly Korman and her husband, Nick Volk, heard the devastating news of the Key Bridge collapse, a benefit concert seemed like the best way to help.

"I think that doing a music event makes a lot of sense for people because people want to be around each other, people want to gather, people don't know what to do,” said Korman, a member of the band Old Eastern.

It started with an idea, “We were kind of just racking our brains to try to figure out what we could do and then thought about key as the most obvious brewery," said Korman.

Another group that was also brainstorming how to help.

"The owner Ray and I were standing here, and the phone rang, and we just picked it up, and it was a young lady named Molly Korman that said, 'Hey I got an idea, but we need a venue,'” Joe Gold, General Manager at Key Brewing.

It was a match. Gold had the space, and Molly and Nick had the band, Old Eastern.

"I've been playing music in Maryland for as long as I can remember, and we're lucky for that to know so many musicians, promoters, what have you, and we more or less just put the all call out to everyone," said Nick Volk, another member of Old Eastern.

Immediately, bands started responding.

“We wanted to get it done this week because people just don't know what to do. When we saw this happen, we didn't know what to do,” said Volk.

"It's going to bring people together and give people an opportunity to grieve a little bit and to kind of show emotion and share in what we're dealing with right now,” said Gold.

Donations will go to those who work up front and center, “And that's what we're kind of trying to support is the dock workers and the people that work in the shipping industry that will be out of work for the foreseeable future,” said Gold.

All bands are local, and everyone involved is doing everything for free. The Key Brewing Company will donate 10 percent of all beer sold.

"What the plan is as far as donations go is that we're going to have a rep from Maryland Waterways Foundation there to physically accept money," said Korman.

From there, the foundation will be in charge of directing the money to individual port workers.

There will be food trucks and t-shirts for sale. The list of bands performing will be posted on social media throughout the day here and here.