"It's Baltimore, we know we have a strong community here"

DUNDALK, Md. — Two businesses came together to support workers of the Port of Baltimore who will be without work for an extended amount of time.

This event was put together in just 48 hours, where complete strangers came together. The Old Eastern Band paired with Key Brewing Company. They wanted a spot where people could come together to grieve and show support.

Nine bands took the stage at the Support the Port, an evening of music, food, beer, and gathering. All money raised will go to port workers.

"I mean, it's Baltimore. We know we have a really strong community here, but it's always really oppressive to see it happen before your eyes,” said Molly Korman, one of the organizers, along with her husband, Nick Volk.

Korman and Volk felt something like this was necessary at a time when no one knows what to do.

"I think it's twofold. We need to get money rolling as soon as possible," said Korman. "This is a great place for people to feel their feelings or push them aside whatever they need.”

Crowds filed in, people of all ages from all walks of life. One man helped build the bridge when he was in his 20s.

"1975 was when I was placed there by the union. So all the work that I did on the Key Bridge was on the lower section," said Terry Turbin, who helped build the bridge. "It was the most dangerous job that I ever had."

Now, it's just a memory. “I mean, I woke up the other morning, and it's on my mind. I go to bed, and it's on my mind. I go through the day, and I ride the neighborhood, and I look automatically cause it was there and it's gone, and it's an emotional anxiety that sets in," said Turbin.

Korman said those t-shirts can be ordered online through Support The Port social media sites.