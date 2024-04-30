In Dundalk, help for community in light of Key Bridge collapse

DUNDALK, Md. — Harry Wujek is all about community.

It's quite literally in his job title: Community School Facilitator at Holabird Middle School in Dundalk.

The 'Onedalk' group, comprised of folks in local schools, helps get the community what it needs. Wujek and other 'Onedalk' teammates at the Southeast Regional Recreation Center in Dundalk hosted hundreds on Monday, handing out food and connecting folks with resources in light of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

"We're just glad that we were able to support as many people as we can," Wujek told WMAR. "And we're thankful that we're in positions to be able to do this kind of work."

"I'm home-grown in Dundalk," Wujek said, "so it was a huge impact on my own personal life."

It happened overnight just a month ago; the Key Bridge was rammed by a cargo ship and collapsed into the Patpasco River. Six lives, and a staple of Dundalk and east Baltimore County, were lost.

"When that happened over spring break," Wujek recalled, "we put into action a plan to support the families, because it's more than just the people lost on the bridge, but also the people that have lost jobs or have been impacted that way."

Members of the community poured through all afternoon. Whether directly impacted by the collapse or in need nonetheless, folks were happy to help whomever needed it.

"I love it. That's what life is all about: coming together. And being there one for the other," said Christine Carmon, a Dundalk native.

"It's great," Wujek added. "It's the whole reason why I got into education. It's to help people. I want people to remember me by what I did, not who I am."

Wujek told WMAR that his goal is to organize similar resource fairs each semester to continue helping the community.