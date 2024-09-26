Impact on Dundalk community six months after Key Bridge collapse

DUNDALK, Md. — No one who lives this close to the Key Bridge will ever forget that day - March 26. But neighbors we talked to in Dundalk didn't realize the six-month marker was already upon them.

"It's hard to believe," Dundalk resident Ruth Case told WMAR-2 News.

"Six months already. It came quick," Mary Neely said.

They're hoping 2028 comes just as quickly.

"I just can't wait until they get it rebuilt, and it'll look nice hopefully,” Case said.

Until then, they'll continue adjusting to life without a bridge that has connected communities since 1972.

"What changed the most? A whole lot. It's harder to get around, either by bus or by driving," Roxanne Benowskyj said, while waiting at a bus stop.

Mary Neely echoed that sentiment, saying the time difference for her commute has changed the most.

"I travel on the MTA, I know I have to leave extra early, and when it's time to head back I have to leave extra early because of the traffic."

"It's about almost an hour difference," Case said.

Those headaches will likely continue for the next 3-4 years. But for a job well done, people around here are willing to wait.

"Time plays into it but I'd rather for time to play into it and it's done right, versus a quick fix," Linwood Jackson, who lives in Turner Station, just a stone's throw away from the former bridge, told WMAR-2 News.