Governor Moore visits Key Bridge rebuild site, spotlighting $5.2 billion project expected to finish by 2030

Governor Moore visited the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild with other members of the Maryland congressional delegation and other congressional leaders to spotlight the vital role of the Key Bridge to Maryland and the United States as a whole.

Officials say progress is being made on the bridge rebuild.

“The Francis Scott Key Bridge was a vital economic engine, and our commitment to rebuilding it is crucial to the continued prosperity of our nation,” said Gov. Moore.

“Together with our federal and regional partners, we will rebuild this bridge as quickly, safely, and cost efficiently as possible to ensure that this vital corridor bounces back stronger for generations to come.”

The Key Bridge stood as an economic and transit spine for Maryland connecting thousands of commuters and vehicles on an everyday basis.

Authorities add that the bridge itself supported the Port of Baltimore, which creates more than $70 billion and has more than 273,000 jobs connected to its daily activities.

When the bridge collapsed, this crucial economic activity was halted.

Officials say in 78 days, the Unified Command removed more than 50,000 tons of debris from the Patapsco River to restore the Fort McHenry Federal Channel, welcoming back global shipping businesses and cruises and getting Marylanders back to work.

Preconstruction for the rebuild began in January 2025. This was comprised of engineering testing, which yielded essential information regarding design and construction choices.

The rebuild test pile program, the process which certifies the new bridge has a sound foundation design, started in Fall 2025. It was just completed ahead of timeline goals last month.

Last January, platform construction began.

This allows construction workers, supplies, and equipment to reach desired areas more efficiently to speed up the rebuild process.

The project is expected to cost up to 5.2 billion dollars and be completed by 2030.

