Gov. Wes Moore is proud of progress Unified Command made in eight weeks

DUNDALK, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore says he’s pleased with progress Unified Command has made in recovery efforts since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

It’s been eight weeks since the Dali collided with the bridge, and just yesterday the ship was moved from the Fort McHenry channel.

On Tuesday Moore said crews lifted 10,000 pounds of steel from the water with no major injuries.

Additionally the state launched four different programs aiding businesses affected by the tragedy.

Another limited access channel measuring 400 feet wide and 50 feet deep is expected to re open Wednesday for 24/7 access.

“What’s amazing is this, as the tugboats were pulling the Dali out, and the Dali was being moved over to seagirt, literally as the Dali was still on the move, the unified salvage team was already back in the water clearing steel," said Gov. Moore.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, over 500 commercial vessels have sailed through alternate channels in the port of Baltimore over the last two-months.

Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath says so much progress was made that steel is no longer visible above the channel's water line.

Moore continues to push for the federal government's full funding of rebuilding the bridge.

Moore believes 2028 is doable, although admitting an aggressive timeline.

Crew members who've been stuck aboard the Dali since the tragedy could soon have the chance to return home, Moore says.