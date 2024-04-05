Gone but never forgotten: Latino community leaders pen letter to honor workers lost in Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE, MD — March 26, 2024, is a day Baltimore will never forget.

It's the day six men tragically lost their lives due to the Key Bridge collapse.

Six men who called Baltimore home for years.

In honor of those men, and all of the workers who do the dangerous tasks needed to help Baltimore residents stay moving, a letter was penned.

That letter, which was written by a coalition of almost 50 Latino civil rights, advocacy, and leadership organizations, highlights the role those workers play around the nation to make sure that our roads, bridges, and other infrastructures are maintained.

The letter can be read below:

If you would like to donate to victims, Port of Baltimore workers, and first responders, click here to find out how.