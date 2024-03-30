Four days pass since Key Bridge collapse, long path ahead remains

DUNDALK, Md. — The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge left six presumed dead and caused catastrophic damage; four days since its devastation, the community has a long journey ahead to recover and rehabilitate.

So many have a connection to the bridge, including Sharon Winter; on Tuesday, Winter joined her family for lunch; the bridge was all they could talk about.

"I was literally shaking and crying," Winter recalled after finding out what had happened. "Number one, for the people that were on that bridge, and number two, it's a landmark in our community."

Many more around the world were shocked seeing the footage of the massive Dali ship striking the bridge. Six people were presumed dead.

Next week, President Biden says he will come to the wreckage, making the announcement as he departed Air Force One during one of his many campaign stops Friday.

On Wednesday, state and local leaders took to the water to observe it all on a dangerous day of poor weather for first responders.

"Seeing the devastation that close up just made it even more real, you could see, it was really heart-wrenching," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Left behind are fathers, husbands, and men taken too soon. Their families need support.

"They are going to have huge needs," said CASA's Gustavo Torres. "From everything related with school for the kids with food, everything related with making sure that they send the bodies to the country of origin. All of that kind of thing is what we are going to support in the near future."

READ MORE: Victims from Key Bridge tragedy described as "exceptional human beings"

The recovery is only just beginning, both for the local economy and for the removal itself. One of the largest cranes on the eastern seaboard arrived in Baltimore early Friday to help remove the damage.

Leaders held several briefings throughout the week- most recently on Friday afternoon, with a greater picture of the tools at their disposal in the coming weeks: "Seven floating cranes, ten tugs, nine barges, eight salvage vessels, and five coast guard boats," per Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

"I've said it before, I will say it again, and I will keep on saying it: This is not just about Maryland," Moore added.

Four Navy heavy lift cranes are on the way as well to work toward reopening the port, vital to Baltimore and the nation.

This week, President Biden said the federal government will cover the cost of repairing the bridge.