Families of collapse victims hold memorial where Key Bridge once stood

DUNDALK, Md. — One by one, they tossed wreaths into the Patapsco River, under where the Key Bridge once stood - the spot where their loved ones spent their final moments.

Family members of the six construction workers who were killed when the bridge collapsed were joined on Tuesday by the Mayor, Governor, police commissioner, and other officials as they took a fire boat out to the wreckage site.

"Everything that has happened in the past year, it starts and ends with them. It starts and ends with their families," Governor Wes Moore told reporters.

"Obviously it's a heavy, heavy, heavy situation but even in the midst, having to face the bridge head-on, you can see that these folks are so strong and so dedicated and love their loved ones, but also wanted to remember and honor them in a way," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Bowing their heads in prayer, Gov. Moore could be seen wrapping his arms around a couple of the still-grieving family members on board the boat. Some of those family members were the very first faces he saw in those early morning hours of March 26, 2024.

A year has gone by, but the loss is still fresh.

Gov. Moore shared part of a conversation he had with, "A child of one of the victims who was just saying still to this day, she still cannot get a good night's sleep. These families are still going through it. And the pain is still very real."

While recovery is well on the way for the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland - whether it be the rebound of the Port of Baltimore, or the rebuild of the bridge itself - recovery will look a lot different for the victims' families.

"Never, never will it be a regular day for those families. We all have to root ourselves in that, and be reminded of that," Mayor Scott said.

