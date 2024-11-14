Demolition of remaining parts of the Key Bridge pushed back to winter/spring 2025

The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed Thursday that the demolition of the remaining Key Bridge parts has been pushed back.

The demolition was estimated to begin around summer/fall 2024.

Now, officials say the demolition will occur sometime around winter/spring 2025.

RELATED: Last Key Bridge remains to be demolished

Back in May, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a controlled demolition of a section of the Key Bridge to free the Dali ship.

That allowed the DALI to be floated and taken to Virginia in June and transported to China in September.

Officials say the process is expected to take 10 months once underway due to a couple of contributing factors:

The length of the bridge that has to be removed is a lot greater than the wreckage.

Also, the demolition of an intact structure, as opposed to clearing wreckage, will take a different approach.