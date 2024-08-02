Demolishing what’s left of the Key Bridge

DUNDALK, Md. — If you look out over the Patapsco River from Dundalk, you'll see what's left of the Francis Scott Key Bridge; to get a new bridge up, those remains have to go.

On Thursday night, at a community meeting at the Baltimore County Library on Merritt Blvd., folks in Dundalk got a better sense of what would happen to demolish the Key Bridge remains.

In May, the Maryland Transportation Authority submitted a Water Quality Certification Request, and the Thursday meeting is part of the process to begin the work.

"Any of the piers in the water, the piers on land, all of that is to be permitted to be removed," said Brian Wolfe, Director of Project Development for the MDTA.

MDTA said it would limit water quality impacts to the greatest extent it can.

"One of the things we're looking at with the agencies is things like water quality, things like debris in the water, how we do the work to minimize impacts and disturbance to the river, even on land, things like dust control, things like that—that's all taken into account," Wolfe told reporters on Thursday.

Wolfe told WMAR state agencies will keep the community in the loop and said they have done outreach at community events.

With impact projects, Wolfe said they typically send fliers to folks living within a certain zone.

"My concern is that information gets out to the community. To the residents," said Gloria Nelson, a Turner Station neighbor.

For Turner Station neighbors, the bridge collapse was unforgettable.

"It was such a shock," said Nelson, "and the impact was traumatizing. It was very emotional."

According to a May document, the demolition is expected to take about ten months to complete.

"We just want to make certain this is done safely, without any harm or any aftereffects into the community or the residents," Nelson added.

A separate meeting to discuss the construction of a new Key Bridge is scheduled for September 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Community College of Baltimore County's Dundalk campus.