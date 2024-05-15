DALI ship removal postponed until early next week

BALTIMORE — Removal of the DALI ship was postponed Wednesday until early next week.

This from Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier, who testified before Congress regarding cleanup and restoration of the Key Bridge collapse site.

UPDATE: Coast Guard Vice Admiral Peter Gautier said DALI is expected to be re-floated and removed from channel early next week. @WMAR2News #keybridge #baltimore pic.twitter.com/ZkINcLNNfK — Mallory Sofastaii (@mal_sofastaii) May 15, 2024

For now the DALI remains grounded in the Fort McHenry channel of the Patapsco River.

On Monday, a controlled demolition removed a section of the fallen bridge that was still laying atop the ship.

Cranes are now in the process of recovering submerged and unstable wreckage left over from the demolition.

Crews are also awaiting results of a dive survey before the vessel can be refloated and escorted to the Seagirt Marine Terminal in the Port of Baltimore.

Part of that is ensuring damaged containers still aboard the DALI are properly secured or removed.

In the meantime, four temporary alternate channels remain open, including one that's 48 feet deep, with a 350-foot horizontal clearance, and 214 foot vertical clearance.

Once the DALI is moved, the permanent channel will be allowed to reopen.