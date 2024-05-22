Dali crew still doesn't know when they can disembark

DUNDALK, Md. — When Andrew Middletontook some of the Dali crew members shopping a few days before they sailed out of the Port of Baltimore, he didn't think he'd see them again, as they began what was supposed to be a month-long trip to Sri Lanka.

Two months later - they're back where they started.

Middleton was granted access to the ship today, as it sits in the Seagirt Marine Terminal. He was greeted with smiles from the crew members, including the ship's captain.

"He seemed in good spirits. Obviously he's got a lot on his plate and has a lot to think about. But he seemed in good spirits and was - we actually talked about the shopping trip I took them on prior to their sailing. So he seems to be holding up well."

As the executive director for Apostleship of the Sea, a Catholic ministry that operates through the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Middleton serves seafarers from all over the world when they call on the Port of Baltimore.

"It was hard to assess what they needed when they were out in the river, especially once communication became very limited," Middleton said of the Dali's crew.

As part of its investigation, the FBI confiscated the crew's phones. The ship's management company - Synergy Marine provided them with loaners. Middleton and Reverend Joshua Messick from the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center, who we spoke to last week, are getting them SIM cards.

Middleton said he's tried to avoid talking to the crew about the FBI and NTSB investigations.

"I don't want to bring up a subject that I don't know anything about. We're there just to reassure them that someone is there that cares and is looking out for what they need."

Synergy is still working to get the crew shore leave - temporary access to land. So far, they've kept busy on board with their normal duties maintaining the ship, as well as helping out with the salvage efforts.

"They know the ship better than anyone," Middleton said.

It remains unclear whether the crew will stay with the ship as it travels to Virginia for repairs in about a month, or if they'll have the option to go home. They may want to finish out their contracts. Synergy also says two more people have joined the crew to spread out the workload.

We asked Middleton what his message is for those who feel anger towards the crew.

"Accidents happen. It's my honest belief that no one intended for this to happen," he said. "They feel just as bad about it as anybody would.

The latest updates from Synergy Marine Group are below.