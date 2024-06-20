City of Baltimore, Dali owners reach agreement that could allow crew members to leave the U.S.

BALTIMORE — The City of Baltimore and owners of the Dali vessel reached a resolution Wednesday that could allow the crew members still on board the ship to leave the United States.

On June 18, the city asked to block the departure of certain crew members to be able to question and depose them.

The petition stated that some of the members on the ship were going to leave the country as soon as Thursday.

Federal judge James Bredar had set an emergency hearing for 10am Thursday to go over the City's request.

With this agreement, owners of the Dali vessel agreed to produce members of the ship's crew for depositions in any future civil proceedings.

This new letter to judge Bredar clears the way for crew members to depart the United States to get back to their home countries.

Attorneys also said in the letter that a hearing on Thursday is no longer necessary.