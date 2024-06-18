City of Baltimore asks to block Dali crew members from leaving U.S. this week

BALTIMORE — The city filed a petition Tuesday to block crew members of the Dali ship from leaving the United States until further order from the court.

Court documents say that some of the crew members were going to be leaving the country as soon as Thursday.

Officials are looking to block this due to the ongoing investigation into what happened the night of the Key Bridge collapse.

"If they are permitted to leave the United States, Claimants may never have the opportunity to question or depose them," the documents stated.

Other court documents show the Department of Justice already interviewed the crew members that were going back home and that they had no objections of them leaving.

The Dali ship was moved out of the channel on May 20 and towed to the Seagirt Marine Terminal.

WMAR was told by officials with the Unified Command, the set of agencies in charge of the recovery effort, the Dali would stay in Baltimore until at least the end of June, while the contractor, Resolve Marine, continues the salvage operations on the ship. Then it would be taken to a shipyard in Nortfolk, Virginia for repairs.

Crew members have been on the ship since the collapse as the investigation continues.

Along with crew members not being able to leave, the petition is asking Judge James Bredar to make sure that depositions of crew members can continue.