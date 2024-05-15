Captain of the Port reopens 45-foot Fort McHenry limited access channel

DUNDALK, Md. — Progress towards reopening the main channel at the Port of Baltimore continues.

On Tuesday the Port of Baltimore announced that the Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel has officially reopened to an available depth of 45 feet for commercial vessel traffic daily from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The three other temporary channels, the 20, 14, and 11-foot, will remain open.

On Monday, a controlled demolition was held to safely remove a section of the bridge from the Dali.

With that the next phase would be to refloat the vessel.

Officials say once the Dali is refloated, all traffic through the three temporary alternate channels and the limited access channel will be suspended until the ship is safely moored.

The Port of Baltimore's 700-foot wide, 50-foot deep channel is expected to reopen by the end of May.

"We continue to deeply appreciate everyone's patience as we continue to work through this unimaginable situation. We thank all of our incredible federal, state, and local partners who are working on this incident. We remind everyone to keep their thoughts on the families that have suffered unreplacable losses," said the Port of Baltimore in a statement.