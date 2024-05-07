Body of sixth victim recovered from Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The body of the sixth and final construction worker missing from the Key Bridge collapse has been recovered.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 37-year-old José Mynor López, of Baltimore.

His family members have already been notified, according to officials.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

