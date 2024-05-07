Watch Now
NewsKey Bridge Collapse

Actions

Body of sixth victim recovered from Key Bridge collapse

key bridge 329.png
WMAR
key bridge 329.png
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 18:26:19-04

BALTIMORE — The body of the sixth and final construction worker missing from the Key Bridge collapse has been recovered.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 37-year-old José Mynor López, of Baltimore.

JoseLopez.jpg

His family members have already been notified, according to officials.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

Click here to learn about all the construction workers killed in the Bridge Collapse.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices