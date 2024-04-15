Attorneys for Key Bridge victims hold presser saying families are devastated

DUNDALK, Md. — Attorneys representing some of the Key Bridge victims say they are fighting a motion that rubs salt into the open wounds of the victims' families.

"The limitations of Liability Act of 1851 is unfair. It's unjust and it serves no purpose," said Kevin Mahoney of Kreindler & Kreindler.

According to one of the four attorneys representing Alejandro Fuentes, Jose Lopez and survivor Julio Cervantes, this 173 year-old act-which was used to protect the owner of the titanic- is used to limit and eliminate compensation to the victims' families.

"As the bodies of our clients were still under the bridge, the owner was in court trying to protect their assets," says L. Chris Stewart of Stewart of Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys.

The news is devastating loved ones.

"Imagine telling that to grieving families that while they're planning a funeral, the owner of the boat is in court trying to stop the city, state and victims form filing claims," said Stewart.

Attorneys say they're asking congress to repeal this act and they'll seek the maximum available compensation. They have until September 24 to file a claim against the vessel owner who filed for protection just six days after the collapse.

"Six families have permanently lost fathers, uncles, brothers, irreplaceable loved ones," said Stewart.

Baltimore City is also set to takelegal action against Dali owners and operators bringing economic and environmental loss claims against Dali. Also, holding them accountable for the emotional toll the city and people are facing.

Attorneys say those six men working on the bridge early that morning were fixing potholes and died while living the American dream.

One of the survivors would soon be speaking on his experience early that morning. Attorneys say his story is one for the ages.