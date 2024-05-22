Apostleship of the Sea to visit Dali crew aboard ship Wednesday

DUNDALK, Md. — It's been a few weeks since Andrew Middleton last spoke face-to-face with crew members on the Dali.

The cargo giant is back at port, and Middleton will be there to give them a hand with whatever they need, two days after their still-damaged vessel returned to port.

Middleton plans to board the ship on Wednesday after getting on an access list this week and "find out what they need if there's anything they would like to do if they have access to shore leave," he told WMAR Tuesday.

Middleton leads the Apostleship of the Sea, a Catholic group which helps seafarers find their way in Baltimore with religious and other needs. Some crew members have already made requests.

"I've already had one crew member reach out to me early this morning, asking about if they could buy something off Amazon have it delivered to me for me to deliver to the ship. Which I was more than happy to do," Middleton said.

On the Patapsco, it's striking to see the ship out from the Key Bridge wreckage; this week, crews moved the Dali through the water and back to the Port of Baltimore.

There's still debris on the ship's bow which needs to be removed; crews will remove that, and damaged containers, eventually making temporary repairs to the ship so it can safely leave the port again.

READ MORE: What's next after the Dali's removal from the Fort McHenry channel?

"It's probably bittersweet for [the crew], I would think. When we were on board with them in the beginning of May, they were concerned for the victims that died when the bridge collapsed," Middleton added.

To disembark the ship, crew members need to get shore leave—temporary access to land.

Middleton encourages anyone who'd like to help, whether with supplies or a message of support to relay to the crew members, to get in touch with him.

"I'm sure at this point they'll all just be a little happy just to—even being alongside at a berth now, it's a different view," Middleton said. "So I'm sure there's a little bit of relief for them in that."