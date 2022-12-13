Jury convicts man of killing mother dropping son off at Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Guilty is the verdict for a man charged with killing the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman last year.

On Tuesday a jury in Annapolis convicted Angelo Harrod of fatally shooting 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings, as she sat on an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel.

Cummings was in town from Texas, dropping her son off at the Naval Academy for the beginning of his freshman year when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Prosecutors gathered evidence indicating that Harrod had fired shots from one street over targeting two people sitting inside a car behind the hotel, but hit Cummings in the process.

Prior to the deadly shooting, Harrod was already wanted for cutting off an ankle monitoring device related to another crime committed in Anne Arundel County.

Police arrested him the same day of the shooting for that offense, only to find out later that he was also responsible for Cummings' death.

We will have more information on the verdict as it becomes available.