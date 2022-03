BALTIMORE — For one day only, you can enjoy a delicious sub or sandwich while donating to a great cause.

Jersey Mike's Subs is giving away all money from sales today to the 2022 Special Olympics.

It's part of the company's annual day of giving, which has raised more than $47 million for charity since it began 12 years ago.

Orders can be placed in the store, online, or through the Jersey Mike's app.

Click here for a list of the stores in Maryland.